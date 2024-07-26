Hyderabad Honours Kargil Heroes

Hyderabad: "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day of pride for generations to come. We will forever honour the heroes who fought valiantly and ensured our nation’s triumph in 1999," said Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding, HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, at the 25th commemoration of the Kargil War in Secunderabad on Friday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated with fervour at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad. It commemorates the overwhelming success of 'Operation Vijay' on July 26, 1999, the day India regained control of the high outposts in the Himalayas.



The celebration saw a wreath-laying ceremony at the Army Parade Ground, with a military band enhancing the solemn atmosphere. Incidentally, the junior-most soldier laid the first wreath, a tradition that symbolises respect and unity within the ranks.

In his address, Maj. Gen. Akhilesh Kumar highlighted the resilience demonstrated by the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict.



Air Commodore Pankaj Jain recalled the role of IAF in the war and urged NCC cadets to choose armed forces as their career option.



A touching moment was the Tiranga human chain formed by school children and thanking soldiers and martyrs with messages on the tribute wall. A rangoli competition held on the occasion was themed around patriotism. A documentary film on martyrs was screened for the students, who, during the cultural programmes, recalled the heroic stories and milestones of the Kargil war.



Students from schools and colleges affiliated to 1 (T) Armoured Squadron NCC, Secunderabad, gathered at St Mary’s Degree College in Secunderabad to pay homage to Kargil martyrs. It was led by Col. Vaibhav Gupta, Officer Commanding 1 (T) Armoured Squadron NCC.

A candlelight tribute at the Kargil War Memorial was led by College Principal Rev. Fr Dr Anthony Vinay.

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram hosted a solemn event that saw the presence of around 6,800 students from across 48 schools and colleges, NCC and NSS cadets.

Dr K. Rajani Priya, manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam, called the Kargil War a testament to the indomitable spirit of the country’s armed forces.



The event was graced by Maj. Gen. Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding, 54 Infantry Division, his wife Sudipta Jha and Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Hakimpet, and his wife Anita Jain.



Each year, on this day, the country remembers the heroes of the Kargil War.

Meanwhile, on the completion of two years in office on July 25, President Droupadi Murmu, in a symbolic gesture, announced waiver of entry tickets to all the armed forces from July 26 to September 16 to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra, Shimla, and Rashtrapati Bhavan.