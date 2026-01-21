Hyderabad Homemaker Scammed by Fake Instagram Babysitter Ad

Hyderabad: A homemaker searching for a babysitter for her infant was allegedly cheated through an online advertisement that promised to provide a trained caregiver. She lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday.

The complainant stated that she was searching online for the babysitter when she came across an advertisement on Instagram offering the service. When she contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, a woman who identified herself as Jangamgari Kirti Reddy assured her that a babysitter would be provided and promised a full refund if she was dissatisfied with the service. Trusting the assurance, the victim transferred an amount running into thousands.

After receiving the payment, the accused neither sent the babysitter nor returned the money, and later switched off her mobile phone. A police officer said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “We will soon detect the case and officially disclose the details,” the officer added.

Bijinapally SI Accused of Abusing Locals Who Demanded Breathalyzer Test for Driver

A video purporting to show the Bijinapally sub-inspector allegedly abusing and assaulting locals was widely shared on social media. The locals were reportedly asking the police to conduct a breathalyzer test on a driver who was involved in an accident

According to locals, the accident occurred near Velugonda Gate when a car suffered a tyre burst, veered off control, and rammed into an autorickshaw which caused it to overturn. The autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. Locals, including youths who were playing cricket nearby, shifted him to hospital.

Suspecting the car driver was drunk, they took him to the police station and demanded that the police run a breathalyser test on him. The police allegedly refused and asked the driver to return the next day.

Locals questioned how a suspected drunk driver could be let off without testing, stating that alcohol traces would not be detectable the next day. Sub-inspector Srinivas allegedly arrived at the spot in casual attire, abused the locals and used caste slurs.

Asked about the incident, senior police official from Nagarkurnool district remarked that no one could instruct the police to conduct a breathalyser test. However, a law and order official told Deccan Chronicle that while traffic police conduct drunk-driving checks, law and order police are equipped with breathalysers and are expected to conduct tests, especially when victims or locals demand it.

The official from Nagarkurnool added that the SI returned from bandobast duty just a little earlier and was resting at his quarters when he responded to the locals. The district superintendent of police did not respond to repeated requests for comment. SI Srinivas also remained unavailable.

Police registered two cases, one under negligent driving related to the accident, and another against locals for allegedly obstructing police duties.

Malkajgiri Businessman Duped of ₹2.65 Lakh in Fake Fast-Food Franchise Scam

A businessman reported to the Malkajgiri cybercrime police that he was duped of `2.65 lakh by unidentified persons who posed as authorised representatives of a fast food group and fraudulently offered him an opportunity to open its franchise and assuring guaranteed approval. The accused continued communication through multiple phone calls and emails, using email IDs that closely resembled official domains of the fast food groups. Documents related to registration and franchise approval were also shared to convince the victim.

Believing the offer to be genuine, the victim transferred `2.65 lakh towards registration, documentation, and processing charges. After receiving the amount, the accused demanded further payments which made him suspicious. He contacted senior officials of the group who denied that any such offer had been made.