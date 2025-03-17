Hyderabad: HMWS&SB to Enforce Stricter Penalties for Water Waste

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is planning to implement stricter penalties to curb water wastage. As part of this effort, the board plans to amend its 35-year-old regulations, increasing fines by five times for those found misusing drinking water for non essential activities like car washing, gardening, cleaning roads and streets, etc.

Currently, HMWS&SB spends Rs 48 per kilolitre to treat and supply water from distant sources such as Krishna, Godavari, Manjira and Singur. However, despite the high costs, the board has observed that many residents are using drinking water irresponsibly, worsening the crisis for areas already struggling with supply.

Currently, the fines range from Rs 20 to Rs 1,000 with an additional daily penalty of Rs 100 for non-compliance.

HMWS&SB officials are planning to increase field inspections and impose stricter enforcement measures to ensure compliance. As demand surges in the coming months, the board is urging residents to use water responsibly to prevent further shortages and ensure equitable distribution.

The board has advised residents to use water responsibly and follow conservation measures to prevent further strain on the city’s water supply.