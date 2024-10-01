Hyderabad: Heart-Shaped Traffic Lights To Promote Heart Health Awareness

Hyderabad: A heart-shaped red light was featured at several traffic signals on Tuesday, the initiative of a hospital chain along with the Cyberabad traffic police, GHMC and HMDA to generate awareness about heart health.

“Do you know why there are heart-shaped red traffic lights? It's a reminder to pause and reflect on your health. Recently, there has been a concerning rise in sudden cardiac deaths, even among young individuals,” said Dr Bhasker Reddy, COO, Star Hospitals.

The heart-shaped red lights were seen at Kakaguda, Nanakramguda, Finacial District, Kukatpally and Miyapur.