Hyderabad has talent and infra to attract GCCs, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Mid-market global capability centres (GCCs) are crucial for driving Telangana’s IT exports and economic growth. With Hyderabad's talent in AI, data analytics, and cloud computing, coupled with supportive policies and robust infrastructure, Telangana is in a position to attract these key players, said IT minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Addressing the GCC Innovation Summit 2024, hosted by leading start-up incubator T-Hub on Friday, he said the government is shaping Telangana as a global technology hub. “I invite all entrepreneurs, GCC leaders, and partners to collaborate with us on this transformative journey,” he said.

T-Hub plays a pivotal role in uniting start-ups, academia, and corporations to deliver value while empowering start-ups in their journeys, he said. He recognised 20 GCCs for their innovation and operational excellence.

T-Hub announced MoUs with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Toronto Business Development Centre Canada, Medtronic, Summit Consulting Services, Transition VC, Feuji, New Relic, and PayU. These partnerships aim to accelerate innovation and excellence within the GCC sector. T-Hub also launched GCC Sherpas and GCC Council initiatives to enable knowledge sharing, influence policy development, and advance capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

Representatives from BFSI, life sciences, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and technology segments attended the event.