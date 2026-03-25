Hyderabad has 60-Day Fuel Reserves; No Need to Panic: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday urged the people not to believe the false propaganda that there is a fuel shortage in the city.

He made it clear that there is enough petrol and diesel reserves for about 60 days in the city and there is no need for people to panic. He said this after a high-level review meeting at the TGCCC on Wednesday along with District Collector D Harichandana, and civil supply officials at TGCCC here in the wake of misconceptions arose over fuel supply.

Sajjanar said that the administration was in constant contact with oil companies and that the supply is continuing uninterrupted across the city. As people started arriving at petrol pumps all of a sudden to fill their vehicles with full tanks, the demand has suddenly increased and temporarily no stock boards are being seen in some places.

Asking the people not to consider this as a shortage, Sajjanar said that due to false propaganda, 3,024 kiloliters of fuel was sold in Hyderabad Commissionerate on March 22 and it doubled to 6,400 kiloliters the next day.

The sales went up suddenly due to panic buying, he said, warning that strict action will be taken as per the law if loose petrol or diesel is sold in bottles and cans in violation of norms. He said a constant vigil was being maintained on those who spread false news on social media and cause panic among the people.

Strict action will be taken against such people, he said, explaining that the administration was continuously monitoring the situation in 240 petrol pumps under the Commissionerate in coordination with the Civil Supply and Revenue officials. Hyderabad district Collector Harichandana said that they are continuously reviewing the situation with the oil companies and civil supply officials, and a special control room has also been set up for the convenience of the people. She said that fuel supply is currently running smoothly in 186 fuel stations in Hyderabad.

She said that all precautions have been taken to ensure that essential services are not disrupted and that the machinery at the field level is alert.