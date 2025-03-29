Hyderabad Haleem Celebrates 15 Years of GI Tag

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Friday marked 15 years since haleem received the geographical indication (GI) status, a distinction that has elevated the dish to iconic status during the holy month of Ramzan.

Representatives of the Haleem Makers Association noted that the milestone has not only solidified the authenticity of haleem but also enhanced its reputation as a culinary emblem of the city. "Ramzan in Hyderabad simply isn’t complete without our beloved haleem," an association spokesperson said.

Subhajit Saha, a prominent GI practitioner who has facilitated over 30 GI filings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, highlighted the potential of innovation in traditional recipes. “Hyderabad Haleem GI must incorporate GI-registered spices, chillies, and wheat to maintain its quality and repute. Fusion is the future,” Saha said. He also revealed that Telangana is preparing to file more than 10 additional GI applications in the coming one to two years.

Hyderabadi haleem is gaining international acclaim. Exported to the US, UK, and West Asia, the dish is generating substantial job opportunities for local youth. Industry experts estimate that the Hyderabad haleem market will achieve a turnover of approximately Rs 1,000 crore this year.