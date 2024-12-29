Hyderabad had India's third lowest votes in last LS elections

Hyderabad: It’s official. The Hyderabad constituency not only did not have the least number of votes polled in Telangana during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but it also emerged as the third in the country in terms of the low voter turnout.

According to the latest statistical report on the 2024 elections released by the Election Commission of India, the Hyderabad constituency recorded 48.79 per cent polling with 10,81,878 of its 22,27,094 voters casting their votes.

The two constituencies with the lowest polling were Nawada of Bihar with 43.47 per cent and Patna Sahib, also in Bihar, at 46.87.

Seven other constituencies that had less than 50 per cent voting were Rewa in Madhya Pradesh (49.48), Ghaziabad (49.88), Mathura (49.38), and Phulpur (49) all in Uttar Pradesh.

Incidentally, the highest voting took place in Andhra Pradesh with 88.32 per cent of the 16,07,382 voters in Ongole going to the polling stations.

According to the ECI report, people who exercised the None Of The Above (NOTA) option, were not limited to exercising this option at the polling booths but also did so using postal ballots. In Telangana, those who chose Nota at the polling stations numbered 1,02,661, while among postal ballots as many as 1,583 chose the Nota option.