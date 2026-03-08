Hyderabad Grape Festival Signals Research To Push Revival Of Grape Cultivation In The Region

Hyderabad: For the reminder of the grape growing season, residents have a new destination: The Grape Research Station in Rajendranagar, part of the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University. The grape gardens are open for public on all days including Sunday.

The farms feature 59 grape varieties including table, juicy, wine, and white seedless — showcasing yield, colour, and quality traits. The event is held annually to revive grape cultivation in the region which once thrived with thousands of grape gardens with quality varieties in the country. On working days, farmers can get the cultivation tips and varieties suitable to local conditions and yield from the staff and scientists. After inaugurating the festival, Vice Chancellor Dr Danda Raji Reddy said the university was conducting intensive research to expand grape acreage and enhance yield quality. He announced plans to establish two research centres at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy and Kondamallepally Research Centre in Nalgonda. Considering evolving weather patterns, these centers will develop varieties suited to local conditions. Dr Reddy noted that Hyderabad's outskirts, once dotted with thriving grape gardens, have seen them vanish due to rapid urban growth, booming real estate, labor shortages, rising input costs, and pest attacks that dashed farmers' yield expectations, prompting shifts to other crops. The new centers will prioritize pest-resistant varieties adapted to local climates, he added, expressing optimism for vast potential around the proposed Regional Ring Road and other southern Telangana districts. Organised under the state government’s Praja Palana - Pragatiki Pranalika programme, the festival addresses declining grape acreage from urbanization, labor issues, pests, and climate challenges. The university plans annual events to boost awareness of grape cultivation, consumption, and sustainable practices tailored to local markets and climate resilience. Research station head Dr Anita, director Dr D. Lakshminarayana, scientist Chintala Venkatareddy, subject experts Ramireddy and Kondareddy attended the festival, along with scientists, students, farmers, and others who toured the fields and discussed nutrient-rich grape varieties.

