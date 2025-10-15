Hyderabad GPO Launches 24×7 Speed Post Booking with Night Shift Operations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad General Post Office (GPO) has introduced 24×7 Speed Post booking services with the launch of night shift operations from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., effective from October 15, 2025.

According to a press note issued by the Chief Postmaster, the new initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted postal services and greater convenience for customers who wish to book or dispatch Speed Post documents at any time of the day or night.

The Hyderabad GPO urged customers to make full use of this new 24×7 service, which enhances accessibility and efficiency in postal operations across the city.