Hyderabad: 70-Storey Skyscraper Approved

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s skyline is increasing with every passing year and preliminary approval to build a 70-storied structure in Osman Nagar has also been granted.

These apart, the other upcoming projects include another 63 storied building in Kokapet, a 62-floor structure in the same area and a 61 storied building in Nanakramguda.

Till last year, 59 floors structures in Puppalaguda, a 58-floor building in Kokapet and another 57-floor structure in the same area were the tallest buildings in the city. Also given permissions were a 55-floor building in Puppalaguda and another building with 54 floors at Kokapet.

While some projects have only one tower, many others have more than one tower in the same venture. The probable date of completion of these projects ranges from 2026 to 2029.

According to officials from MA&UD department, traffic assessment is one of the priorities while granting permission for skyscrapers.

