Hyderabad Gold Man Under IT Scanner Found to Have Fake Ornaments

Hyderabad: Frequent temple visits, flashy appearances at public events, involvement in land settlements and the habit of wearing over two kilograms of gold-coloured ornaments have landed Surya Bhai, popularly known as Hyderabad Gold Man, under the income-tax department’s scanner.

Surya, who often claimed his jewellery was worth more than ₹1.3 crore, reportedly told I-T officials during questioning that he wore imitation ornaments to attract attention in real estate and cinema circles. Sources said only jewellery worth about ₹2.8 lakh was genuine, while the rest was imitation. “His intention was to project himself as wealthy to gain the confidence of realtors, social media and the film industry,” an I-T official disclosed.

Despite denying in public that he wore imitation jewellery, Surya, a resident of Rajendranagar, eventually displayed 41 imitation articles when officials checked his returns. They found he had failed to clear dues of ₹3.9 lakh over the past four years. Surya runs a wholesale chicken centre and works as a personal trainer at a gym in Attapur.

Further probe revealed properties in the names of his family members. Officials grew suspicious after learning that Surya, despite owning property, lived in a rented flat in Rajendranagar and moved around in luxury cars. His associate Suraj Singh told investigators that Surya purchased luxury cars and wore imitation jewellery to appear rich and gain influence in land settlements and real estate deals.

After questioning, I-T officials released Surya late on Friday night, directing him to furnish a list of his assets and sources of income.

Interacting with the media on Sunday evening, Surya confessed that he had pending I-T dues. “I have earned enough legally and have the capacity to feed at least 10 families. I have not committed any crime. It hardly matters to anyone whether the gold I wear is pure or imitation. Whenever I-T or any other department comes, I have a reason — I was depressed over personal issues in recent years and could not clear my I-T dues in my declaration,” he said.