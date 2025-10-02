Hyderabad Glows With Festive Spirit Of Dasara

Hyderabad:The city came alive with festive spirit on Wednesday as families dressed in traditional attire thronged temples and pandals to celebrate Dasara. Streets, shops and commercial establishments were adorned with colourful lights, marigold flowers and mango leaves, adding to the festive charm.

At Birla Mandir’s Sri Venkateshwara Temple, the annual Brahmotsavam is being held on a grand scale. On Wednesday, devotees participated in the Sri Samkshepa Ramayana Homam, followed by the Sri Kalki Avathara Alankaram in the evening.



Similar devotion was witnessed at Sri Kanakadurga Naga Lakshmi Temple, where Navaratri pujas and jagarans are being conducted. “The Navaratri pujas and night-long prayers are going on,” said temple trustee N. Vijay Kumar.



The Navkar Navaratri Utsav was marked by an energetic performance by the Nasik Dhol group, featuring 20 men and 20 women drummers. “The Naad Dhol added great energy to the Arti, and the city was amazed by the performance,” said members Kavita Motichand and Saloni Gautam.



Bengali families celebrated Navami with traditional rituals at the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity. “For Bengalis, Durga Puja is a five-day celebration starting from Shashti. On Navami, all rituals and yajnas are completed, and on Dashami, women dressed in white and red saris perform Sindoor Khela before bidding farewell to the Goddess,” said Sudha Dutta, one of the organisers.



The age-old tradition of Bomala Koluvu — the display of dolls arranged with themes — also drew crowds. Many Hyderabad families have preserved this custom for generations. Advocate L. Ravichander, who hosts an elaborate Bomala Koluvu at his residence in Ashok Nagar, said, “Our collection includes over a thousand Ganeshas, three thousand pens, a Brahmotsavam set, silver firecrackers, metal toys and an artificial sky with lightning effects. Some of these pieces are more than a hundred years old. Visitors come every year to see them.”



The Bomala Koluvu displays, traditional pujas and cultural performances together made the festival a vibrant reflection of Hyderabad’s diverse traditions and shared spirit.