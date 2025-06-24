Girl Kills Mother With Boyfriend's Help For Rejecting Relationship

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, A grade 10 girl, along with her boyfriend, killed her mother. The incident took place late last night in the Jeedimetla police station limits. It is learnt that the girl reportedly murdered her own mother for opposing her relationship with the boy. The victim has been identified as S. Anjali.

According to the police, the minor girl had recently connected with a young man via Instagram. Their relationship led her to leave home. Following the incident, the mother filed a missing person's complaint at the Jeedimetla police station. While the investigation was underway, the girl returned home with her boyfriend.

In a fit of rage, they allegedly attacked the sleeping mother, strangling and bludgeoning her to death with a stick.

The accused fled the scene, but locals alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and registered a murder case, and launched an investigation. The victim's body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. The girl is currently in custody and being interrogated.