Hyderabad: Gig Workers’ Bandh May Hit App-Based Transport

Hyderabad: Saturday is likely to be difficult for commuters dependent on app-based transport services, as gig workers affiliated with major aggregator platforms have called for a bandh, union sources said. The strike is expected to be enforced strictly during peak hours.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a passenger advisory urging travellers to plan their commute in advance, allow additional travel time and consider alternative modes of transport.

The airport said passengers could avail prepaid taxi services, car rentals and Pushpak Airport Bus services. Travellers seeking assistance have been advised to contact the transport help desk near the Aeroplaza.

The protest is being held against what unions described as continued government inaction and fare-related exploitation by app-based aggregator platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter. The unions demanded immediate notification of minimum base fares for all app-based transport services, in consultation with recognised driver unions. They also sought a strict ban on the use of private (non-commercial) vehicles for app-based commercial rides.

Shaik Salauddin, president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union and its national general secretary, said the failure of governments to notify minimum base fares had allowed platforms to unilaterally reduce driver earnings while increasing commissions.

“The failure of both the Central and state governments to notify minimum base fares has allowed platforms to unilaterally cut driver earnings while raising commissions. Escalating fuel prices, vehicle maintenance, insurance costs, and operational risks are being entirely passed on to drivers, making dignified livelihoods untenable,” he said.