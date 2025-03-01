 Top
Hyderabad: GHMC to upgrade traffic signals with new tech

Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 March 2025 11:29 PM IST

The GHMC said it would hire new agencies for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of traffic signals, as well as upgradation, operations and maintenance of the existing signals

The traffic signals on the National Highway passing through the city stop functioning very often due to poor maintenance.
Hyderabad:The GHMC said it would hire new agencies for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of traffic signals, as well as upgradation, operations and maintenance of the existing signals. The contract with the previous agencies will end in March.

The GHMC manages 404 traffic signals across the city. The corporation said it was aiming at modernising the traffic signalling system, implementing new technologies, and ensuring comprehensive maintenance.

The initiative focuses on improving urban mobility, pedestrian safety, emergency vehicle prioritisation, and leveraging advanced technologies such as adaptive traffic signal control (ATSC) and pelican signal systems (PSS), the corporation said in a statement.

