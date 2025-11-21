Hyderabad Gets New Centre of Logistics Training Excellence

Hyderabad: India’s logistics sector is entering a high-growth decade driven by the National Logistics Policy, PM GatiShakti, and major investments in multimodal infrastructure, said Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Education. He inaugurated the Centre of Logistics Training Excellence at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) Hyderabad, marking a significant step toward advancing technology-driven skilling for the logistics industry.

The centre has been established by Redington Foundation, the CSR arm of Redington Limited, in partnership with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC). This new centre builds on the strong success of the first Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence launched in Chennai in January 2024, which has become a benchmark for modern, industry-aligned logistics skilling. Over the past year, the Chennai centre has trained unemployed youth and working professionals using AR/VR modules, high-end simulators, and collaborations with academic and industry partners—demonstrating a scalable and high-impact training model that paved the way for expansion to Hyderabad, one of India’s fastest-growing logistics hubs.

Highlighting the need for future-ready talent, Shri Jayant Chaudhary said the new centre showcases what next-generation logistics skilling should be—technology-led, industry-designed, and aligned with real operational requirements. As automation, digital supply chains, and new mobility models reshape the sector, skilled professionals will form the backbone of India’s competitiveness, he emphasised.

The Hyderabad centre offers advanced simulation labs for truck driving, warehouse operations, and forklift management. With a curriculum co-developed by LSC and industry experts, the centre incorporates Industry 4.0 principles and emerging supply chain technologies to equip learners with job-ready skills tailored to a modern, technology-led logistics ecosystem. The centre is expected to significantly enhance the employability of Telangana’s youth and strengthen the region’s logistics talent pipeline.

R. Venkatesh, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Redington Ltd., said that the success of the Chennai centre demonstrated the transformative potential of technology-enabled learning. High engagement, strong industry alignment, and improved job readiness encouraged Redington to scale the model to Hyderabad, bringing world-class simulators and digital training tools to the city.

The establishment of the Hyderabad centre reinforces MSDE’s commitment to building a strong national skilling architecture for logistics and supply chain management. The Ministry’s focus on setting up sector-specific Centres of Excellence is aimed at boosting employability, strengthening industry capabilities, and developing a globally competitive workforce for India’s expanding logistics economy.