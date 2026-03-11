Hyderabad Gets Its Fourth Amrit Bharat Express: New Charlapalli-Kamakhya Train to Boost Northeast Connectivity

Hyderabad: The railways all set to flag off the Amrit Bharat Express service between Charlapalli and Kamakhya on March 13. This will be the fourth Amrit Bharat Express service to the city. On Friday last, the Railways had announced the Amrit Bharat service between Cherlapalli and Nagarcoil.

The first service from the city connects to Muzaffarpur, while another train from Thiruvananthapuram was inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new service will benefit passengers travelling towards the Northeast, the railways said. The train will stop at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Jn, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot Jn, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda stations in both the directions.