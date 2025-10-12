Hyderabad Gets India’s First Fab Museum

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has become home to the country’s first-ever Semiconductor Innovation Museum, launched by T-Chip ((Technology Chip Innovation Programme) on Sunday. The museum aims to showcase path-breaking research and technological advancements in chipmaking. Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and minister V. Srihari participated in the event.

Speaking at the launch, T-Chip chairman and managing director Sundeep Kumar Makthala outlined the broader vision behind the initiative, stating, “This is not just a museum but a gateway to the technologies shaping India’s semiconductor future.”

According to Makthala, while countries such as Taiwan and South Korea have museums dedicated to technology, none have focused exclusively on semiconductor innovations.

He said the museum would host new ideas every month, with each innovation being showcased for 30 days before being replaced by another. “As semiconductors are trending worldwide, Hyderabad could serve as a launch pad for India’s semiconductor ecosystem,” Makthala said.

He added that plans were underway to set up similar museums in universities and institutions across Telangana, other states, and internationally. A detailed project report has already been submitted to the State government under a four-pillar concept.

“The first pillar is talent, and our target is to make 10,000 people industry-ready by 2030,” he explained.

Makthala also revealed that out of thousands of applications received, 20 innovations were shortlisted for display on the day of the inauguration.

Chilkur Balaji Temple priest C.S. Rangarajan, who visited the museum, recalled his early days as a biomedical engineering graduate in 1988 and noted the lack of institutional support for innovators at the time. “This museum is a ray of hope for today’s generation,” he said.