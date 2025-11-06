Hyderabad gets City with Best Green Transport Initiative Award

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has decided to confer the "Award of Excellence in Urban Transport" for the entry submitted by Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited under the category of "City with the Best Green Transport Initiative".

This was stated by the MoHUA Officer on Special Duty Jaideep, in a letter to Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anila Vavilla

The award will be given by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and other dignitaries present during the valedictory session of the UMI Conference 2025 to be held on November 9 from 4 pm at the Hotel Hyatt Regency, Sector-83 in Gurugram.