Hyderabad Gears Up for Swachh Survekshan Assessment

Hyderabad: The Swachh Survekshan 2024 field assessment team is to begin its survey in the city from Monday, until the third week of March, GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi said here on Sunday. Officials will evaluate sanitation, cleanliness, and waste management practices in the city.

A team has prepared a detailed handbook, outlining ward-wise assessment locations across residential and commercial areas, bulk waste generators, public toilets, urinals, parks, gardens, water bodies, tourist spots, schools, educational institutions, universities, stormwater drains, nalas, RRR centres, and construction & demolition waste collection points.

To ensure a smooth evaluation, the additional medical officers of health (AMOHs) and divisional electrical engineers (DEEs) have been directed to maintain key records. These include a user charge register for sanitary vehicles covering the past three months, comprehensive public toilet maintenance records detailing cleaning schedules, user charge logs, and feedback registers, and bulk garbage generators waste management logs tracking on-site composting for wet waste and third-party disposal of dry waste.

The commissioner directed the AMOHs and DEEs to prioritise cleanliness across their respective areas to improve the city’s ranking in the survey. He has also stressed the importance of involving the public in the process and directed officials to conduct a large-scale citizen outreach drive to gather feedback on cleanliness and sanitation in Hyderabad. The participation of residents will be a key factor in determining the city’s performance in the national cleanliness survey, he said.