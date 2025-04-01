Hyderabad gears up for Rama Navami celebrations

Hyderabad: Preparations are in full swing for Sri Rama Navami on April 6, with major temples making elaborate arrangements. The festivities began with Navaratri Utsavalu on March 29 and will culminate in grand celebrations on the ninth day, Sri Rama Navami.

Several prominent temples are planning large-scale celebrations. The Sitarambagh Temple is being decked up for the Sita Rama Kalyanam, which will take place on the festival day. Sri Kesara Hanuman Temple is also preparing to conduct a Kalyanam within its premises. At Sri Kanakadurga Temple in Basheerbagh, organisers have set up a shamiana and decorative lighting around the temple for Navaratri Utsavalu. The temple has already witnessed several significant rituals, including ‘Balabhishekam’ on March 30, ‘Sri Sailaputra Devi Alankarana’ on March 31, and ‘Sri Vaishnavi Devi Alankarana’ on April 1. The upcoming days will feature ‘Sri Maha Gowri Devi Alankarana,’ ‘Sri Meenakshi Devi Alankarana,’ ‘Sri Mahankali Devi Alankarana,’ and ‘Sri Maha Saraswathi Alankarana.’

Anil Kumar, temple convener, stated that preparations for the Kalyanam are in full swing. The event would be followed by a grand procession covering surrounding areas, he informed. The Sita Rama Kalyanam at Nizam College Ground is set to witness a large gathering,. A massive white tent is being erected to accommodate the crowd, and organisers have arranged for ‘Annadanam’ (free food distribution) on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi is overseeing the arrangements for the annual ‘Shobha Yatra.’ On Tuesday, Samithi’s vice-president Mettu Vaikuntam announced that they had extended an invitation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. He urged civic authorities to expedite cleaning operations along the Shobha Yatra route, including clearing sewage, fixing potholes and repairing streetlights, as thousands of devotees will visit the temples after sunset.

The committee has also requested the provision of toilets along the nine key points of the yatra route—Sitarambagh, Puranapul, Jumeraat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddamber Bazaar, Gowliguda, Putlibowli, Sultan Bazaar, and Hanuman Vyayamshala. In previous years, only two mobile toilets were provided, causing inconvenience to participants. With all arrangements in place, Hyderabad is set to witness vibrant and spiritually uplifting Sri Rama Navami celebrations.