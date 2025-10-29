Hyderabad Gears Up For Guru Nanak Jayanti

Hyderabad: Sikhs are preparing for the 556th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism, celebrated for spreading peace and harmony.

The managing committee members of various Gurudwaras across Telangana briefed the media on Tuesday at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, about the arrangements for the upcoming celebrations, scheduled from November 1 to 5. The main congregation on the final day is expected to draw over 25,000 devotees at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

The organisers said two ‘Nagar Keertans’ (holy processions) will be taken out — one by Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, at 4 pm on Saturday, and another from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, at 4 pm on Monday.

The ‘Prakash Utsav’ (birthday celebrations) will be held on Wednesday, with a major congregation at the Exhibition Grounds from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm, featuring devotional singing, recitation of Gurbani, and community service activities.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, said, “As per our Gurus’ teachings, several charitable activities will be organised during the celebrations. People from all communities are welcome to participate and avail the services.”

To make the event more vibrant, Baljeet Singh from the USA, Harjinder Singh from Srinagar and Sahib Singh from Punjab will perform Shabad Kirtans (devotional hymns), alongside local artists.

The organisers said the celebrations this year will highlight Guru Nanak’s universal message of equality, compassion and unity, with special arrangements for free community meals (Langar), medical camps and volunteering services across Gurudwaras in the city.