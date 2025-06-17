Hyderabad Gears Up for Grand Festivities on July 1

Hyderabad: With lakhs of devotees expected to attend the grand Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanotsavam and Rathotsavam on July 1, state transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed officials to ensure the event is organised smoothly and without inconvenience to the public.

In a coordination meeting held at the temple premises on Monday, the minister reviewed preparations with the police, revenue, R&B, GHMC, endowments, and information departments. He stressed the importance of avoiding the crowd related issues seen during last year’s event, especially with barricade management and long queues.

To ensure safe and uninterrupted darshan particularly for pregnant women, children, and elderly devotees, the minister called for a range of arrangements. These include round the clock CCTV surveillance, proper lighting and electrical setups with backup generators, covering exposed cables, mobile toilets, increased sanitation staff, and free purified drinking water with extra tankers.

The premises and surrounding roads will be decked up with decorative lights, while LED screens and public announcement systems will assist in crowd management. Medical camps, ambulances, and a central control room will also be active throughout the event.

Prabhakar advised that music and dance performances could continue but warned that DJ sound systems must not disturb local residents. He appealed to the community to cooperate and support the celebrations.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, additional CP Vikram Singh Mann, Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, endowments commissioner Venkat Rao, corporator Sarala, and senior officials participated in the review meeting.