Hyderabad: Ganesh Pandals Jam-Packed Ahead of Immersion

Hyderabad: With the concluding day of Ganesh immersion approaching on Thursday and the intervening night of Friday, major pandals across the city are drawing massive crowds of devotees and visitors. Groups of youngsters, particularly college students, were seen moving from one pandal to another, admiring the themes and decorations that organisers design afresh every year. Many were spotted taking selfies, while Annaprasadam events added to the festive mood.

Begum Bazaar was jam-packed by nightfall, with large screens displaying mythological clips and audio-visuals explaining the chosen concepts. At several pandals, folk artists performed for the crowds, keeping the festive spirit alive. Organisers said the city would remain awake through the night to witness the celebrations.

Archana, a resident of Sri Krishna Colony, said, “Each year our family visits various Ganesh pandals across the city. It enhances our spiritual growth and feels like a pilgrimage.” There were massive crowds at Troop Bazar, the organiser Jignesh Doshi said, “Troop Bazaar ka Raja is in the middle of the city, so we get thousands of devotees each day. We want every visitor to leave with peace of mind.”