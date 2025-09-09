Hyderabad: Fraudster Withdraws ₹6 Lakh from Two Bank Accounts Using Stolen Phone

Hyderabad: In a major case of cyber fraud, more than ₹6 lakh was siphoned off from two bank accounts after a mobile phone was stolen in the Boinpally police station limits.

According to police, the victim, Prasad from Nizamabad, lost his phone while boarding a bus to Nanded in Bowenpally. Later, after buying a new handset in Bodhan and activating his old number on a fresh SIM, he was shocked to receive SMS alerts that large sums of money had been withdrawn from his bank accounts.

Investigations revealed that an unidentified fraudster had used the stolen phone to gain access to banking details and withdraw money. The total loss amounted to over ₹6 lakh.

Following the complaint, Bowennpally police registered a case and launched a probe. Officials are examining how the fraudster bypassed security checks to access the victim’s accounts.