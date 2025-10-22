Hyderabad: Four Persons Injured As Bull Runs Amok at Madhuranagar

Hyderabad: Four persons were injured after a bull ran amok at Madhuranagar n Hyderabad on Tuesday, during the Sardar festival on October 21.

The bull's owner brought the animal under control to avoid further harm to humans and the festive atmosphere was restored.

Once the animal was brought under control, the parade continued according to the plan.

Police said that the incident occurred while the buffalo was being decorated for the event. The four injured included a dancer, who was supposed to perform during the parade. However, due to the bull attack, she received stitches and could not perform at the event.

No case has been registered due to lack of a complaint, police said.