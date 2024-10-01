Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspection at a Burger King outlet at Malakpet in Hyderabad and found issues related to cooking oil.

The palm oil used for frying non-vegetarian items were found with Total Polar Compound (TPC) value beyond the permissible limit. The TPC value found in the cooking oil was 27.0 which is beyond the permissible limit of 25.0.





For this reason, 15 litres of cooking oil was seized by the Commissioner of Food Safety. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), oil should not have more than 25% TPC and having more than 25% of TPC is not safe for human consumption.





𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗽𝗲𝘁

27.09.2024



* FSSAI true license copy displayed at prominent place.



* ⁠Medical fitness, Pest control records and Water analysis reports were available.



* Palm oil being used for frying non veg items was found with Total Polar Compound… pic.twitter.com/6GPqiqjcsB — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 1, 2024





FSSAI license copy, ⁠Medical fitness, Pest control records and Water analysis reports of the outlet were found valid.