Hyderabad: Unsafe oil seized from Burger King
Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspection at a Burger King outlet at Malakpet in Hyderabad and found issues related to cooking oil.
The palm oil used for frying non-vegetarian items were found with Total Polar Compound (TPC) value beyond the permissible limit. The TPC value found in the cooking oil was 27.0 which is beyond the permissible limit of 25.0.
According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), oil should not have more than 25% TPC and having more than 25% of TPC is not safe for human consumption.
For this reason, 15 litres of cooking oil was seized by the Commissioner of Food Safety.
FSSAI license copy, Medical fitness, Pest control records and Water analysis reports of the outlet were found valid.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
