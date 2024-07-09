Hyderabad: Food Inspections Find Expired Items at Online Kitchens

Hyderabad: A team of inspectors from the task force inspected cloud kitchens at Ameerpet, uncovering both compliance and violations in food safety practices.

At Rebel Foods Pvt Ltd in SR Nagar, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed, and the kitchen was found operating online food services under 27 different brand names as a multi-brand kitchen.

Expired food items, including Peri Peri Sprinkler Seasoning (1kg), Frozen Baby Potato (1kg), Green Cabbage (2kg), and 100 Garlic Bread Seasoning Sachets, were discovered in the storeroom.

Some refrigerated food articles were improperly labelled. However, the food handlers were wearing hairnets, gloves, and uniforms. Pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and a water analysis report for RO water used in food preparation were available. A FoStaC-trained supervisor was present on-site.

In contrast, ITC Ltd at SR Nagar showcased better adherence to regulations. The kitchen was operating online services under three different brand names ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations, and Aashirwad Soul Creations.

The FSSAI licence’s true copy was prominently displayed and food handlers adhered to safety protocols. All raw and semi-prepared food items were stored in covered and labelled steel containers. Pest control records, medical fitness certificates, and a water analysis report for RO water were in order. A FoStaC-trained supervisor was also available.