Hyderabad: Flyovers closes, traffic diverted for NY eve celebrations

Hyderabad:The tri-commissionerate of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory for New Year eve celebrations on Thursday.

Traffic from Raj Bhavan will be diverted towards Khairatabad flyover and Shadan College. Traffic from Old Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards NTR Marg and Iqbal Minar. Traffic from Banyan Tree and Printing Press will be diverted towards Secretariat Junction, Traffic from Khairatabad Market will be diverted towards Necklace Rotary, Sensation theatre, Rajdoot lane and Lakdikapul.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar will be diverted towards NTR Marg and Old Ambedkar Statue. Traffic from Secretariat Junction will be diverted towards Upper Tank Bund and Liberty areas. Traffic from Minister Road will be diverted towards PVNR Marg and Ranigunj areas. Traffic from Buddha Bhavan will be diverted towards PVNR Marg and Karbala. Traffic from Dhobi Ghat will be diverted towards Children’s Park and Kavadiguda Crossroads. Traffic Kavadiguda Crossroads would further be diverted towards Sailing Club and Jabbar Complex/CGO Towers. Traffic from Sailing Club will be diverted towards Tank Bund and Kavadiguda Crossroads.

All flyovers except Begumpet and Tolichowki will be closed for traffic on need basis on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The PVNR Expressway Flyover will be operational only for commuters heading towards the Shamshabad Airport with valid air tickets.

Private travel buses, lorries, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger vehicles will not be permitted to enter Hyderabad city between 10 pm of December 31, 2024 and 2 am of January 1, 2025. All vehicles including private travel buses bound for AP, Karnataka and other states will have to take the Outer Ring Road route.

Visitors to Tank Bund have to park their vehicles at Secretariat Visitors’ Parking, HMDA Parking Ground beside Prasad’s Multiplex, GHMC Head Office lane, Race Course Road (beside NTR Ghat), Adarshnagar Lane (2 wheelers only), and NTR Stadium.

In the Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates, the Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for LMVs except vehicles going towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am. The PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles except the ones going towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

For the Rachakonda commissionerate, flyovers at Nagole, Kamineni, LB Nagar Crossroads, Bairamalguda Crossroads (Sagar Ring Road), LB Nagar Underpass and Chintalkunta underpass will be kept closed for light motor vehicles, two-wheelers and passenger vehicles from 10 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1. Medium and heavy vehicles will anyway be allowed.