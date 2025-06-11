Hyderabad Flats Offer Just 62% Usable Space

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, homebuyers are increasingly finding that only about 62% of their flat’s super built-up area is actually usable, as common areas now consume up to 38% of total space. While this raises concern for some, many buyers and developers say the shift reflects changing lifestyle demands and a growing preference for in-house amenities.

The trend of increased common area loading began after the Telangana government issued GO 86 in 2006, said C. Shekar Reddy, CMD of CSR Estates Ltd and national vice president of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). “Earlier, most buildings were five-storey walk-ups with limited amenities. Post-2006, vertical construction took off, requiring more infrastructure — fire corridors, wider staircases, sewage plants and elevators. These eat into overall space,” he explained.

R.K. Rao, managing director of Manbhum Construction, said loading varies by project type. “There’s no fixed 38%. In smaller standalone buildings, it may be just 20%–22%. In high-rises with full amenities, it can go beyond 35%. It depends on the height, scale and facilities provided.”

He added that today’s buyer demands more than just square footage. “People want landscaped gardens, gyms, co-working spaces, clubhouses and three-tier security. These aren’t bonus features — they occupy space. Common areas aren’t just corridors and lifts anymore; they’re part of a modern lifestyle.”

Builders argue that homebuyers today are well-informed. “A typical buyer compares 10 to 15 projects before deciding. With RERA in place and project details online, there’s little room for misinformation,” said Shekar Reddy.

Developers also point out that buyers seeking lower loading still have options. “Some want maximum usable space with minimal frills. Those buildings exist. But most buyers today want a complete lifestyle package — and that comes with higher loading,” said R.K. Rao.

Currently, there’s no legal cap on how much of a project’s super built-up area can be allocated to common use, as long as it’s declared in the approved plan. Whether it’s 30%, 32% or 40%, it is legal if sanctioned and disclosed — and can be challenged under RERA if misrepresented.

Buyers, too, have mixed views. “I compared at least 12 projects. Every developer had similar loading, so it didn’t bother me,” said Sneha Trivedi, a recent buyer. “We got indoor games, kids’ play area and security. We hardly need to step out now. This is the lifestyle we wanted.”

However, not everyone agrees. “There should be a cap. We’re paying for space we don’t live in,” said V. Goutham, a buyer and builder. “Authorities must fix an upper limit on loading to protect buyers,” he demanded. Ultimately, while some buyers embrace reduced carpet areas in exchange for shared amenities, others worry about value for money. With the law silent on upper limits, the debate over space versus lifestyle is far from over.