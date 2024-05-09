Hyderabad: Five-year-old dies of electric shock in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: A five-year-old kindergarten student died of electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire hanging from an electric pole while relieving himself at Kuntloor in Hayathnagar on Wednesday morning.

According to the Hayathnagar police, the victim, A Shiva Shankar, went out to relieve himself in an open place after informing his father. While urinating, the boy came in contact with a live electrical wire which touched his right leg. He was electrocuted and fell unconscious.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead after examining him, police said.

According to the Hayathnagar police, the victim’s father Alakunta Jammulaiah (38) is a garbage collector, who has been staying at Mudiraj Colony for the past 15 years.

He was collecting garbage from houses at road number 3, Sunrise Colony, Kuntloor, Hayathnagar, when the incident occurred. His wife and his three children, including the boy who was electrocuted, were travelling with him in his auto for collecting garbage.

Police registered a case of death due to negligence against Pedda Amberpet TSSPDCL AE and are investigating. The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary and was later handed over to his family members for performing his last rites.