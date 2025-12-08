Hyderabad: Five Nepali Nationals Arrested For Looting Retired Captain's House At Karkhana

Hyderabad: North Zone Task Force and Karkhana police arrested five dacoits, all Nepali nationals, who attacked retired Capt. D.K. Giri and looted valuables from his house in Gunrock Enclave at Karkhana on November 16.

Giri hired a Nepali couple as domestic helps in his house. He contacted M/s Rajbir and Company seeking domestic helps.

Addressing mediapersons, Task Force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said they looted 23 tola gold and Rs 95,000 cash from his house. After entering the flat, they tied Giri to a chair and snatched all the jewellery he was wearing. Later, they searched his room, and stole additional jewellery and cash before fleeing from the scene.

Then they switched off their mobile phones, split into groups and left Hyderabad for different states, Raghunath said.

A day before the crime, the Nepali dacoits assembled at their associate Puran Singh’s room in Tolichowki, where they discussed the plan. The prime accused has been identified as Raj Bahadur Shahi alias Rajendra Shahi, 36, and his associates Mahendra Bahadur Shahi alias Nimmu Shahi, 39, Gorkhe Bahadur Kamee alias Gopal, 40, Amit Bisukarma alias Prakash, 22, Subhash Tamata, 19, all working as security guards and natives of Ghatgaon Village, Surkhet, Nepal. Others absconding were identified as Rekha Devi Rawal, Umesh Shahi, Upendra Shahi and five others, also from Nepal.

Police teams seized 7.335 tola gold, 22.90 gm silver, a Rolex wrist watch, Rs. 43,050 net cash, five mobile phones used in crime, all worth Rs 10 lakh from the arrested, the DCP said. It is learnt that the agency whom the retired captain approached had contacted Mahendra Shahi and Upendra Shahi to arrange for Nepali servants.

Mahendra and Upendra, along with their associates, conspired to loot the complainant’s house. Executing their plan, they planted two of their associates -- Raj Bahadur Shahi and Rekha Devi Rawal, who acted as husband and wife.

Mahendra and Upendra contacted Rajendra Shahi, who was in Karnataka and briefed him about the work to be undertaken at the complainant’s house. Then they contacted Rekha who travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Rajendra and Rekha began working at the complainant’s residence since October 21.