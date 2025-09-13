Hyderabad: Fired Worker Stabs Realtor To Death In Public

HYDERABAD: In a brutal incident under Kushaiguda police station limits, a 40-year-old realtor was murdered in full public view on Friday evening. The accused, identified as Dhanraj, a former associate of the deceased Srikanth Reddy, stabbed him multiple times during a heated altercation outside his residence in Mangapuram Colony.

Explaining the motive, an official said, “The accused is a builder from Mangapuram Colony in HB Colony. He was employed earlier by Srikanth to assist in showing plots and ventures. However, the partnership broke down as Dhanraj frequently reported to work in an inebriated state. Srikanth dismissed him nearly 20 days ago, which angered him.”

After being fired, Dhanraj continued to harbour resentment. He approached Srikanth again a few days later, asking to be rehired. When his request was turned down, he sought some money and Srikanth reportedly gave him ₹1,200. On Thursday, Dhanraj returned once more with the same demand. When Srikanth refused, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Dhanraj pulled out a knife and stabbed Srikanth repeatedly in front of shocked neighbours.

A biker and a neighbour tried to intervene, but Dhanraj threatened them and continued the assault. After the attack, Dhanraj remained at the scene while his associate fled. Locals alerted police and ambulance services. Though CPR was administered, Srikanth succumbed to his injuries and blood loss and was declared dead.

Kushaiguda police detained Dhanraj and are searching for his associate. “The accused bore a grudge after being removed from work. He was also intoxicated at the time of the incident,” a senior official said. The incident in public shocked residents. Police have registered a murder case and further investigation is underway.