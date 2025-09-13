Hyderabad: Fire Guts Software Firm, None Hurt

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out on the second floor of a software company in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, about 4.30 am on Saturday. No casualties were reported. According to Madhapur station fire officer D. Anjaneyulu, the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in the air conditioner.

The watchman noticed smoke coming from a window and alerted the fire and police departments, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames. “There were a few laptops, computers, a coffee machine and a refrigerator. They aggravated the fire,” Anjaneyulu said. The loss is estimated between Rs.15 lakh and Rs.20 lakh. Further investigation is underway.

Officer, realtor held in Budwel land scam

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested a gazetted officer and a realtor on Friday for their alleged involvement in a property fraud case. The accused were identified as Naveedul Hafeez, 53, superintendent at Agriculture University, Mulugu, and Ubaid Bin Mohammed, 51, a real estate businessman. The complaint was lodged by Mohammed Imtiyaz Hussain, 49.

Police said the case pertained to Plot No. 520, measuring 277 sq. yds. in Sy. No. 95 of Budwel village, originally owned by the late Ayesha Sultana, who died in 2019. Investigation revealed Hafeez, in collusion with family members, conspired to grab the land.

A woman impersonating the owner executed a fake sale agreement and power of attorney in favour of Ubaid for `28.26 lakh, without any money being paid. Ubaid then executed a forged sale deed in favour of Hafeez’s family. They later transferred the property to accused Jahangir and others through another fake deed in 2024, using two cheques of `14.13 lakh each, which were never encashed. The land is currently being used for an unauthorised furniture shop. Hafeez also paid Ubaid `60,000 as his share.

The case was booked under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 319(2), 340(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS. Both accused confessed, were produced before the Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Rajendranagar, and remanded to 14 days’ custody. The other accused remains absconding.

2 government teachers booked under Pocso

Hyderabad: Two government school teachers in Telangana have been accused of sexually harassing Class X students, with cases registered in Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts.

In Mahbubnagar, police on Saturday arrested a government teacher who allegedly harassed a Class X student in the classroom. The girl informed her parents, who filed a complaint, leading to the teacher’s arrest under the Pocso Act.

In Nakrekal, Nalgonda district, another English teacher allegedly harassed a Class X student for three months. The issue came to light on Saturday when the girl told her parents, who confronted and assaulted the teacher in front of students before lodging a police complaint.

Nakrekal inspector Venkatesh confirmed the complaint and said a case would be registered. Police also noted the teacher was running several private institutions illegally in the district. The child welfare department has taken up the matter.