Hyderabad: Fire Erupts in Ambulance at AIG Hospital

Telangana
DC Correspondent
7 Jun 2025 2:38 PM IST

Alert hospital staff immediately informed the fire brigade, which promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an ambulance parked on the ground floor of AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on Saturday. Alert hospital staff immediately informed the fire brigade, which promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. The incident caused a temporary traffic jam in the vicinity of the hospital. Further details are awaited.



DC Correspondent
