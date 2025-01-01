Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at plastic recycling factory, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic recycling factory in Bismillah Colony in Balapur on Monday night. The fire was quickly doused and there were no casualties. Balapur inspector M. Sudhakar said the fire was suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. After the workers noticed smoke and flames, they called the fire department.

48-year-old absconding convict found dead

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old absconding murder convict, Vadde Raju, 48, of Mahbubnagar was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at a farm in Shamshabad on Tuesday.

Police said Raju was convicted for life by a local court and sent to the Cherlapally jail in 2015. He was reportedly involved in 13 murder cases.

In 2020, he was given parole for 20 days to visit his hometown He never returned to the prison.

On Tuesday, he was suspected of dying by suicide near a large tree at an agricultural farm in Shamshabad. Police, who reached the spot on information, identified him as Raju.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

2 teenagers dead after bike-lorry collision

Two teenagers died when their bike rammed into a lorry that was taking a U-turn at HUDA colony in Kollur at about 10 pm on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Investigating officer Suresh identified the victims as Harish and Dhanush, 18-year-old, residents of Osmannagar and Indiraninagar.

The bike allegedly rammed into the centre of the lorry and came under its rear wheels. The driver was initially unaware of the accident, and fled from the spot.

Locals called the police.

“We suspect overspeeding by the bike to be the cause of the accident,” Suresh said. Police were looking out for the driver.

Life-term imprisonment to woman for killing 6-month-old baby

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar court on Tuesday sentenced one Shweta to life imprisonment for killing a six-month-old baby in Abdullapurmet in 2021. A fine of `10,000 was also imposed on her.

According to the police, Swetha, wife of Balraj, was reportedly jealous of her sister-in-law, who had given birth. Swetha took the baby out of the house and drowned her in a water sump.

After the parents found they baby missing, they reported the same to the police who probed the matter and arrested Shweta.

Three-day-old abandoned baby bitten by dog, rescued

Hyderabad: A three-day-old baby was found abandoned on the Dushkal village road in Shadnagar on Tuesday afternoon. The baby was found bitten by a dog.

Shadnagar sub-inspector Susheela said the baby was spotted by a pedestrian who called the police. The police rescued the baby and shifted her to a child care home in the city.

“We are yet to identify who abandoned the baby. We suspect the baby was left here in the night to avoid identification by CCTV footage. We are trying to find the person,” Susheela said.

Hyderabad: 6 arrested in connection with cell-phone snatching case

The south zone task force and Hussaini Alam and IS Sadan police arrested six persons in connection with a cell phone snatching case and recovered property worth `3 lakh from the accused. Four were suspected of theft and two of receiving and selling stolen property.

The accused were identified as Md Abbas Ali, Mohd Rizwan, Mohd Sadiq, Mohd Dastagiri and receivers Mohd Sattar and Shaik Azher. Police said Abbas Ali, a rowdy-sheeter, was involved in 37 offences since 1989, and was the mastermind.