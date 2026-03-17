Hyderabad: Fire at Furniture Shop Sparks Panic

Hyderabad: A Fire broke out at a furniture shop in Falaknuma police station limits on Monday evening, triggering panic among locals.

Officials said the blaze started near the Falaknuma Palace area and quickly spread to an adjacent shop in a row of five, before reaching an open plot where scaffolding material was stored. Thick smoke and flames caused alarm among residents and shopkeepers, especially with a fuel station nearby.

Four fire tenders from Chandrayangutta, Mogulpura and Rajendranagar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading further.

The incident led to heavy traffic congestion from the Falaknuma Railway Bridge towards Taj Falaknuma Palace, which police cleared after more than an hour. Officials confirmed there was no loss of life or injuries in the mishap.