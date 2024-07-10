Hyderabad: Filmnagar police arrest rapist in 36 hours

Hyderabad: Swift action by Filmnagar police led to the arrest of a rapist and extortionist within 36 hours on Wednesday.

The accused M. Kishore, 22, on July 7 noticed a middle-aged woman waiting alone at the Prashasannagar bus stop at 10 pm. He convinced her that he would drop her at Secunderabad. After she sat her on his vehicle, he took her to an isplalated place in Filmnagar and raped her, police said.

Later, Kishore threatened the victim and snatched `1,000 cash and her mobile phone and fled the scene.

Based on the victim's complaint, police formed special teams that identified the accused through CCTV cameras, arrested him on Wednesday and recovered the stolen mobile and cash. They later produced him before a court which remanded him to judicial custody.