Hyderabad: Father Held for Killing Ailing 3-Yr-Old Son

Hyderabad:Bandlaguda police have booked a kidnap case against Mohammed Akbar, 35, a vegetable vendor, who confessed to killing his three-year-old son, Mohammed Anas, who was suffering from an ailment, placing the body in a gunny bag and throwing it from Nayapul bridge in the early hours of Saturday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chandrayangutta A. Sudhakar told Deccan Chronicle on Monday, “Although the accused confessed to killing his son, a murder case cannot be booked until the body is recovered. We have registered a kidnap case and are seeking legal opinion for further investigation.”



Police have recorded Akbar’s confession and secured CCTV footage as technical evidence. He will be produced before the court for judicial remand. Once the body is traced, the case will be altered under the relevant provisions of law, police said.

Five special police teams, assisted by drone cameras, have been deployed to search for the body along a 30-km stretch of the Musi River, from Nayapul bridge to Gowrelly village in Hayathnagar. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) has joined the search operations. “Our field officers are constantly reporting to command control and the search is being monitored through drone cameras from zonal command centres, including the ICCC,” Sudhakar said.

Police revealed that Akbar’s wife, Sana Begum, 31, who works on contract in the Niloufer Hospital’s patient ward, had repeatedly pleaded with him that she would take responsibility for Anas’s medical treatment. However, Akbar remained reluctant and waited for an opportunity to kill the child.



Around 3.30 am on Saturday, while Sana was on night duty, Akbar killed his son and threw the body into the Musi later. He later returned home and lodged a missing person complaint to mislead the police. Sana, however, grew suspicious and filed a complaint against her husband, leading to his arrest on Sunday.



An investigation officer said heavy rains on Saturday had forced the release of water from the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs on the same day Akbar dumped his son’s body. “This has made the search extremely difficult, despite the use of drones. We suspect the strong current may have carried away the body, which weighed around six to seven kilograms,” the officer said. Police said efforts are continuing to trace the child’s remains and complete the investigation.