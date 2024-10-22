Hyderabad: Fateh Maidan Club To Elect New Body

Hyderabad: The 3,600 active members of the Fateh Maidan Club, one of the most prestigious clubs in the twin cities, will elect their 42nd executive body and chairman on Sunday.

The club, attached to the LB Stadium, was founded in 1963. It was once referred to as the "second legislative assembly" as as many of its members were MLAs, MPs, ministers, and former chief ministers, who were often seen there with their families. Former chief minister M. Chenna Reddy once served as the club's chairman.

The current members have raised concerns about the underutilisation of some of the club's amenities. There is also a demand to bring into use the 100-seat dining table and the pure silverware and utensils that were gifted to the club by the Nizam. It is said that the table and silverware resemble those at Falaknuma Palace.

This club is famous for its authentic food, bridge and cards, and sporting facilities like billiards, a gym, and a spa. It has gained increased patronage from families, especially for its tambola, which draws around a 1,000 attendees on weekends.

S.R. Vijay Raj, executive committee member, explained, “There were several challenges before the committee, but we gradually resolved many of them. The main issue with the lawn tennis facilities will be resolved soon. Recently, the club was refurbished, especially the Pavilion Bar, which is modeled after the one at Lord's Club in England.”

T. Shesh Narayana, one of the contestants, said, “The club used to host international sports events, especially cricket matches. Many former players spent their evenings here whenever international cricket was held in the city. The last match here was in 2002, between India and New Zealand.”

“The club has several international players as members, including Mohammed Azharuddin, Arshad Ayub, Hari Krishna Prasad, and many more,” he said.