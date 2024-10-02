Hyderabad Family Attempts Suicide Over Debt, Youngest Son Dies

Hyderabad: One person died and four others, all belonging to the same family, were hospitalised after a suicide pact here on Monday, Saroornagar police. Vamshi Krishna, the youngest in the family, died on Tuesday. Police said the family faced mounting debts.

Saroornagar inspector Saidi Reddy said police went to the spot after receiving a call about the family of five in Kodandaramnagar attempting to die by suicide. Police forced their way into the house and found all the family members unconscious.

The family included Venkateshwara Prasad, 60, who runs a kirana store, his wife Latha, 55, a home-maker, and their three sons, Sandeep, 30, a software employee, Sai Swaroop, 28, who works works in the kirana store, and Vamshi Krishna, 26, who was looking for a job.

Police transported all of them to the Osmania General Hospital in ambulances. Vamshi Krishna died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. The health of the rest of the family is stable, said the inspector. Having moved from Kurnool nine years ago, they were struggling with severe financial issues and reportedly faced a debt of about Rs.30 lakh.