Hyderabad: 40 Dogs Abandoned After Carer Death

HYDERABAD: A disturbing case of animal abandonment surfaced in Baghlingampally, Hyderabad, where a family allegedly abandoned around 40 indie dogs after the death of the homeowner.

According to residents, Sanjeev Reddy, a 64-year-old retired banker, had been caring for several stray and sick dogs for over five years, providing them with food, shelter, and medication at his home near a local park. Reddy passed away on October 19, after which his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, who now own the property, refused to allow the dogs back inside.

The situation came to light on Friday when animal lovers visited the premises and tried to convince the family to look after the dogs, but the family declined.

Pampana Meenakshi, a rescuer from Nagole, said, “I have been visiting this place for over two weeks, requesting the family to care for the dogs, but they are unwilling.”

Padmini, an author and animal welfare volunteer, arranged for some of the dogs to be shifted to shelters at her own expense. “There are small puppies and sick dogs exposed to cold winter nights. These animals were part of Sanjeev Reddy’s legacy, the family should respect his compassion,” she said.

When contacted, GHMC’s veterinary wing said the civic body will take responsibility if the family requests assistance. “If approached, we will relocate the dogs to shelters and ensure their care,” officials stated.

Chikkadpally SHO Raju Naik said no law-and-order issue has been reported so far but assured police intervention if necessary.

In the meantime, animal welfare volunteers have set up temporary kennels for the dogs, including 15 vaccinated pups that had already undergone Animal Birth Control (ABC) procedures.