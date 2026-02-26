Hyderabad Families Uneasy as Indians Urged to Exit Iran

Hyderabad: As India asked its nationals to leave Iran, families in Hyderabad with loved ones there say the uncertainty is harder than the journey back.

Syed Ali Raza, a resident of Dhoolpet, returned in January after being stranded in Iran for more than 20 days during protests. He had travelled for a pilgrimage with his mother.

“We went for a pilgrimage, but suddenly we found out that protests were happening. We were taken to a safehouse and me, along with my mother and 11 others all stayed there,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

“We all were scared to even step outside. There were rumours everywhere, and we did not know what would happen next. We tried calling the embassy, but nothing worked. Phones and internet were not functioning, and I couldn’t even contact my family back home,” he said. After over 12 days in a safehouse, Indian Embassy representatives contacted them and arranged a special flight home.

Now, with another advisory asking Indians to return from Iran, many Telugu families are anxious again. Several Hyderabad students and pilgrims are believed to be in cities such as Qom and Tehran.

An Iranian research scholar based in Hyderabad said he has been in regular touch with family and friends back home. “They say things are decent and normal for now. Daily life is going on,” he said. “But everyone knows that if a war is officially announced, things can turn very fast.”

He pointed out that advisories to Indian nationals are not new and have been issued during earlier rounds of protests and regional tensions as well.

Across Hyderabad and parts of Telangana, families on both sides say they are watching the situation closely, staying cautious and hoping it does not escalate further.