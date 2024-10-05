Hyderabad Faces Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad:Hyderabad experienced heavy rain late on on Friday, which again left several motorists stranded. Many were forced to stop midway, seeking shelter under the Metro Rail viaduct. The rain, after a brief pause, intensified again post 10.30 pm. The IMD had said that the monsoon had withdrawn but rains are likely to continue until October 20.

Earlier in the day, Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Tolichowki, Nampally, Shaikpet, Panjagutta, Mehdipatnam, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Jubilee Hills and Khairtabad saw considerable rainfall. Districts like Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool also saw scattered showers.



The Telangana Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) said Malchelma in Sangareddy topped the chart with 68 mm. In the city, Mehdipatnam recorded 50.5 mm.



The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on October 5 and 7. A yellow alert has been declared for several districts.

