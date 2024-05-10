Hyderabad Experiences Mixed Weather
Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a mixed bag of weather on Friday, with intense rainfall hitting multiple parts of the city, leading to scattered storms and significant rainfall accumulations, according to the TS Development Planning Society. Scattered storms occured in north Hyderabad, with an average of 4.7mm of rainfall in the city. Surrounding districts also saw light rains at isolated areas including Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Rangareddy and Khammam.
Power outages were also reported in Secunderabad, Alwal and Kukatpally. In many areas the power was restored in less than 15 minutes. To report power outages , people can contact round the clock customer service centres centralised trouble call centres by dialing 1912, a department official said.
The highest recorded rainfall was at Jeedimetla in Quthbullapur at 37.8 mm. This was closely followed by 33.5 mm in Gayatrinagar and 29.8 mm at ESS Gajularamaram, both also in Quthbullapur and Aadharshnagar in Ferozguda recording 20.8 mm.
The rain in the city began around 5.30 pm in the outskirts and 6 pm in the core of the city. Netizens took to X to share videos and pictures of their balconies, roads and winds that shook strong trees.
These varied rainfall figures across the city culminated in a Friday marked by intense short spells that affected daily life, creating wetter conditions and causing disruptions in several areas. Weather experts suggest that the pattern of scattered storms might continue, particularly affecting areas like Sangareddy and Vikarabad with substantial rainfall anticipated.