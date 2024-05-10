Hyderabad Experiences Mixed Weather

Power outages were also reported in Secunderabad, Alwal and Kukatpally. In many areas the power was restored in less than 15 minutes. To report power outages , people can contact round the clock customer service centres centralised trouble call centres by dialing 1912, a department official said.

The highest recorded rainfall was at Jeedimetla in Quthbullapur at 37.8 mm. This was closely followed by 33.5 mm in Gayatrinagar and 29.8 mm at ESS Gajularamaram, both also in Quthbullapur and Aadharshnagar in Ferozguda recording 20.8 mm.