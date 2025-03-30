Hyderabad: Ex-Boyfriend Leaks Photos, Ruins Marriage Proposal

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software professional has filed a harassment complaint with Medipally police, accusing her ex-boyfriend of tarnishing her reputation, which led to the cancellation of her marriage proposal. The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The victim stated in her complaint that she met the accused in 2019, and the two were in a relationship. During their time together, the accused once asked her for an OTP, claiming his phone was malfunctioning. She complied, and he used it to gain access to her phone contacts.

Whenever she failed to answer his calls or messages, the accused harassed her by calling her contacts and using offensive language. He also threatened to share their pictures with her family and friends.

The harassment escalated when her marriage proposal was finalised. The accused allegedly sent their private and intimate photos to her prospective in-laws, leading to the proposal’s cancellation. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Retd employee loses Rs 2.7L in online fraud

A 67-year-old government pensioner from Nacharam fell victim to an online scam and lost Rs 2,70,074. He had ordered ready-made dresses from an online store based in New Delhi. When he attempted to check the delivery status, he was redirected to a website that displayed a mobile number for tracking inquiries.

When the victim called the number, a person on the other end claimed that the parcel was held up due to an incorrect postal code. The fraudster asked the victim to pay a nominal fee of Rs 10 to correct the issue. The victim filled out a form and provided his debit card and his wife’s credit card details.

Shortly after, the victim received bank notifications about multiple debit transactions. However, he did not receive any OTPs for verification. It was only later that he had been scammed. The victim immediately filed a complaint with the Rachakonda cyber crime police, who have launched an investigation.