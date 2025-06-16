Hyderabad: Employee Defrauds Company for Personal Gains

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police registered cases against a senior employee of an information technology (IT) company for trying to sell robotic interfaces to his company by creating fake invoices.

According to a complaint lodged by Venkata Thota, a representative of Jubilee Hills-based DigiTele Networks Private Limited, which is engaged in providing IT and drone services, the accused Madan V Golagabathula joined the frim in 2014 and was entrusted with key business responsibilities, including business development, contract execution, billing, recruitment, and management oversight with the approval of management.

In an attempt to secure personal gains, the complaint claimed that Madan had allegedly conspired with certain officials and external clients to commit fraud on his employer.

He allegedly manipulated billing processes, siphoned off company funds, and secretly incorporated 9th Pixel Geosoft (OPC) Pvt Ltd. Madan also brought in another entity, Atree Solutions, owned by Chandra Murali.

“By misleading senior officials and misrepresenting 9th Pixel and Atree Solutions as the associates of DigiTele, Madan secured contracts for these entities and used DigiTele employees and resources to execute the work. Invoices were raised in the names of his personal companies while payments were misappropriated, resulting in significant financial losses to DigiTele," the complainant alleged.

In the complaint, Thota alleged that between April 2022 to January 2025, 9th Pixel accrued Rs 2 crore of revenue, while Atree Solutions generated about Rs 28 lakh between September 2023 and June 2024. Madan fraudulently induced and secured work orders for 9th Pixel and Atree Solutions at inflated prices.

"Madan further attempted to sell robotic interface components to DigiTele Networks at inflated prices by generating bogus invoices,” alleged the complainant.

Based on the complaint, the CCS police registered criminal cases against Madan and others for cheating the IT company and took up a probe.