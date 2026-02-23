Hyderabad Emerging as Global Value Creation Hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is working to position Hyderabad as a global value creation hub across sectors beyond information technology — including banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, fintech, deep tech and retail, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating The Hartford India Technology Center at Nanakramguda Financial district. Established by global insurance major The Hartford, the facility spans about 1.5 lakh sq. ft. and has the capacity to employ nearly 1,200 professionals.

Sridhar Babu said the government is focusing on developing industry-ready talent aligned with evolving business requirements and strengthening an innovation ecosystem that supports next-generation technologies.

Describing The Hartford’s decision — a company with a history of over two centuries — to expand in Hyderabad as a positive development, he said the centre would contribute to the city’s growing role in the insurance sector driven by artificial intelligence, risk intelligence and digital engineering.

Noting that Hyderabad hosts over 400 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the Minister said several multinational firms — including Marriott, McDonald’s, UBS, DAZN, Vanguard, Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare and Citizens Bank — have established major operations in the city. The State, he said, is implementing strategic initiatives to enable GCCs to evolve from back-end operations into Global Value Centres.

Sridhar Babu said ease-of-doing-business reforms, policy stability and advanced digital infrastructure continue to attract global companies to Telangana.

According to him, the newly launched centre will work closely with The Hartford’s technology hubs in Hartford, Chicago, Charlotte and Columbus in the United States, focusing on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and advanced technology development, and is expected to function as an engineering excellence hub.