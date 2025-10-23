Hyderabad Emerging As Global System Design Hub: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Hyderabad has long been a hub of science and innovation and was now emerging as a global centre for system design.

Speaking at the Bioinspired Frontiers 2025 International Conference on Space Economy, Biomimicry and Extraterrestrial Resources on Wednesday, he invited global research institutions, investors and innovators to collaborate with Telangana, assuring world-class infrastructure and a supportive ecosystem under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Welcoming delegates from across the world, he described Hyderabad as a city “where the precision of science meets the poetry of imagination.” Recalling the city’s historic role in shaping India’s scientific landscape, he cited the establishment of institutions such as the NRSC, DRDO labs, BDL, MIDHANI and ECIL, which laid the foundation for the nation’s aerospace, metallurgy and electronics sectors.

Bhatti highlighted how this legacy has inspired a new generation of innovators, with start-ups like Skyroot Aerospace and Dhruva Space proving that world-class systems can be built in Telangana. Around them, he said, several emerging firms in robotics, materials science and 3D printing are redefining India’s space economy in partnership with institutions like IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad and T-Works.

Outlining the “Telangana Model of Innovation,” he said public institutions create the foundation, startups build upon it and universities nurture talent. Industrial clusters in Adibatla, e-City, Genome Valley and the upcoming Telangana Mobility Valley reflect the state’s focus on innovation, manufacturing, and sustainability.

Stating that “nature is the original engineer,” he said Telangana was adopting biomimetic design and green technologies in its development strategy. He said that the state aims to be the launchpad for India’s growing space economy adding that Hyderabad stands as a bridge “between knowledge and discovery, between Earth and sky.”